Washington (CNN) The US State Department has yet to use tens of millions of dollars in funding lawmakers allocated to counter Russian misinformation and propaganda, even as intelligence chiefs have warned that Russia is actively targeting the 2018 midterm elections.

Critics point to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's months-long delay in asking for readily available funds for the Global Engagement Center, tasked with leading the counter-propaganda effort. Now, officials say, they've requested $40 million that is set to arrive in April, while another $53 million is expected in the months to come. Some $80 million had been left on the table for months.

"It took longer than we would have liked to get the money, but we are moving forward," said Steve Goldstein, the State Department's undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs. "We all know there's disinformation, and we are fighting that daily."

Goldstein and other senior State Department officials push back strongly against suggestions that the agency has been slow to move against Russian election interference or is indifferent to Moscow's meddling.

Referring to the Global Engagement Center, which coordinates the interagency effort to counter Russian disinformation and terrorist messaging, Goldstein said, "The GEC and the department take this matter seriously."

Read More