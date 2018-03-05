Why Sam Nunberg's insane interviews were inevitable

(CNN) Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg decided two things on Monday: 1) He wasn't going to comply with special counsel Robert Mueller's apparent subpoena in connection with the investigation into Russia's attempted meddling in the 2016 election and 2) He was going to talk all about that decision on cable news.

For many people, Nunberg's decision to go public with his refusal to answer questions from Mueller was the definition of insanity. After all, Mueller can all but compel him to comply with the subpoena. And, no matter what, Nunberg is in real legal jeopardy.

Here's why what Nunberg did on Monday makes total sense: This guy isn't exactly an A-list political (or otherwise) talent.

The reality of Trump's presidential campaign was that the only people willing to work for him at the outset -- and, really, even when he became the Republican nominee -- were people who Trump knew from other walks of life (Hope Hicks, Dan Scavino) or political types who didn't have any other options (Corey Lewandowski, Nunberg).

