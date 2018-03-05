Former Trump aide refusing Mueller subpoena: 'Screw that'

Washington (CNN) In a defiant CNN interview, former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg said Monday he refuses to comply with a grand jury subpoena in the Russia investigation.

"Screw that," Nunberg told CNN's Gloria Borger. "Why do I have to go? Why? For what?"

But Nunberg said that he is not refusing to comply in order to protect President Donald Trump.

"No I'm not protecting him, but he didn't do anything," Nunberg said. "You know what he did? He won the election."

Nunberg added that he had already sat down with investigators for close to five and a half hours.

