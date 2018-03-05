Washington (CNN)Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg said he doesn't think he'll face consequences like being jailed over his plans to refuse a grand jury subpoena in the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.
"I'm not going to get sent to prison," Nunberg said in a Monday interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."
Nunberg's lengthy interview Monday evening was one of several such appearances he made throughout the day stressing his intention not to comply with the subpoena requesting documents and an appearance for testimony this Friday. While his decision could prompt major legal blowback, Nunberg said he did not think he would face time in prison.
"Mueller is not going to send me to prison for this," Nunberg said. "This is ridiculous."
Later in the interview, Nunberg was less firm on that point, saying, "We'll see. I think it's 50-50 what Mueller will do."
Nunberg said he had chosen to make his decision known via the media appearances -- and did not even tell his lawyer Patrick Brackley beforehand.
"He didn't know about any of this until I did it," Nunberg said.
Nunberg said he tried to call his lawyer and did not get a call back.
Near the end of the wide-ranging interview, Burnett referenced speculation about Nunberg's mental state and said she noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath. Nunberg denied he had anything to drink.
"My answer is no, I have not," Nunberg said.
Nunberg denied being on anything else either.
"Besides my meds, antidepressants, is that OK?" Nunberg said.