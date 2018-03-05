Washington (CNN) Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg said he doesn't think he'll face consequences like being jailed over his plans to refuse a grand jury subpoena in the Russia investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

"I'm not going to get sent to prison," Nunberg said in a Monday interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Nunberg's lengthy interview Monday evening was one of several such appearances he made throughout the day stressing his intention not to comply with the subpoena requesting documents and an appearance for testimony this Friday. While his decision could prompt major legal blowback, Nunberg said he did not think he would face time in prison.

"Mueller is not going to send me to prison for this," Nunberg said. "This is ridiculous."

Later in the interview, Nunberg was less firm on that point, saying, "We'll see. I think it's 50-50 what Mueller will do."

Read More