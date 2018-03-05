Nikki Haley accuses UN of 'bullying' Israel at AIPAC

(CNN) US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, addressing the American Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, accused the United Nations of "bullying" Israel in a speech supporting the nation.

"At the UN and throughout the UN agencies, Israel does get bullied. It gets bullied because the countries that don't like Israel are used to being able to get away with it," Haley told the audience Monday, adding, "That just doesn't sit well with me."

"The UN spends more than half of its time singling out one country," she said. "We will not stand for it any longer."

Haley has been a staunch advocate of the Trump administration's decision in December to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, explaining that President Donald Trump "recognized a reality that American presidents had denied for too long."

"Jerusalem was, is and always will be Israel's capital," Haley added.

