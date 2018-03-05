WSJ: Cohen complained about lack of reimbursement for porn star payment

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen complained to friends he had not been reimbursed for a six-figure payment to a porn star alleged to have had an affair with Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Cohen previously said in a statement that he had facilitated a payment to Stephanie Clifford, better known as the porn star Stormy Daniels, but has denied that Trump and Clifford had an affair in 2006, as The Wall Street Journal previously reported

The Journal report on Monday said First Republic Bank, the bank Cohen used to wire $130,000 to Clifford, reported the payment to the Treasury Department after flagging it as suspicious.

The Washington Post previously reported on a standoff between Clifford and Cohen weeks ahead of the 2016 election, when a lawyer for Clifford threatened that would end her silence on the alleged affair and Cohen ultimately wired money through a limited liability company he created shortly before the election.

That Post report also said Clifford's attorney Keith Davidson was contacted by City National Bank in Beverly Hills, the bank Davidson used to receive Cohen's payment, almost a full year after the payment.

Read More