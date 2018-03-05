(CNN) Sen. Thad Cochran announced Monday that he will vacate his seat on April 1, setting up a special election in Mississippi that will take place on Election Day in November.

So should Democrats dismiss the possibility they could win in the Magnolia State? I don't think so.

Here's why: Democrats should keep an eye on any state where Trump is barely above water and where a weak general election candidate may end up being the Republican choice against the Democrat.

To start, there is a single digit spread in Trump's approval and disapproval ratings in the state. A December Mason-Dixon poll gave Trump just a 51% approval rating to a 43% disapproval rating among voters in the state. Gallup's polling over the course of 2017 among adults in Mississippi put Trump's approval rating at only 48% to a disapproval rating of 46%.

