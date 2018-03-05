Washington (CNN) Some members of Congress whose states boast a proud barbecue legacy are joining the rest of the Internet in roasting an article touting Brooklyn's BBQ style as "taking over the world."

The article, published Sunday by Munchies , Vice's food vertical, claimed barbecue from Williamsburg "is spreading to every corner of the world," including other countries such as Spain, Colombia and Japan. The article included an image of a miniscule-portioned plate of the much-hyped cuisine.

Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world? https://t.co/aiemJpWxZw pic.twitter.com/dGPyQ7X912 — MUNCHIES (@munchies) March 4, 2018

Lawmakers from the Lone Star State promptly responded Sunday, proving that, in fact, you do not mess with Texas. Especially on matters such as barbecue.

"Bless your hearts," Sen. Ted Cruz quipped.

Is this the appetizer? https://t.co/mPf1PIQ0eg — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) March 4, 2018

Rep. Joaquin Castro -- who asked, "is this the appetizer?" -- also retweeted two Twitter users, one who shared a photo of Texas barbecue, another who lamented the "tiny food movement."

