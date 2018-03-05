Washington (CNN)Some members of Congress whose states boast a proud barbecue legacy are joining the rest of the Internet in roasting an article touting Brooklyn's BBQ style as "taking over the world."
The article, published Sunday by Munchies, Vice's food vertical, claimed barbecue from Williamsburg "is spreading to every corner of the world," including other countries such as Spain, Colombia and Japan. The article included an image of a miniscule-portioned plate of the much-hyped cuisine.
Lawmakers from the Lone Star State promptly responded Sunday, proving that, in fact, you do not mess with Texas. Especially on matters such as barbecue.
"Bless your hearts," Sen. Ted Cruz quipped.
Rep. Joaquin Castro -- who asked, "is this the appetizer?" -- also retweeted two Twitter users, one who shared a photo of Texas barbecue, another who lamented the "tiny food movement."
North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows simply dismissed the report as "fake news."
Sen. Thom Tillis, another North Carolina Republican, also provided a brief instructional lesson on barbecue Monday morning on Twitter.
Tillis put it simply: "This isn't barbecue."