We should be awarding an Oscar for this

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was a spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Sunday night's Oscars started with a permission slip from Jimmy Kimmel for award winners to make social and political statements in their acceptance speeches.

"You have an opportunity and a platform to remind millions of people about important things like equal rights and equal treatment," Kimmel said. "If you want to encourage others to join the amazing students at Parkland at their march on the 24th, do that," he said, referring to the students who are demanding greater gun control after a massacre at their Florida high school.

Kara Alaimo

In fact, Kimmel joked , "if you are a nominee tonight who isn't making history, shame on you."

Some award-winners and presenters took Kimmel's suggestion in a ceremony that was rife with politics: those who tuned in hoping to see Hollywood vent on hot-button political and social issues from #MeToo to immigration to guns to sexual identity had an earful.

That people are interested in hearing what the movie industry has to say about these things should signal an opening.

