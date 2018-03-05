Chuck Schumer: Trump, you broke DACA, now fix it

Charles E. Schumer is the US Senate minority leader. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) When President Donald Trump rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which has provided more than 800,000 young immigrants relief from deportation, he gave Congress six months to act.

The DACA program allowed young immigrants-- brought to the US as children-- who registered with the government, paid a fee and passed criminal security background checks, to come forward and fully contribute to our country without fear of deportation. The deadline he set is here and we still do not have a solution for these Dreamers, for one simple reason: President Trump is standing in the way.

When President Trump decided to wind down DACA, he set into motion a humanitarian crisis by slowly stripping thousands of Dreamers of their protections under the program as their status expires. Consequently, he asked Congress to work together on legislation that would protect Dreamers by March 5 and promised to treat Dreamers "with heart." Many of us were ready to work with him to get this done.

Sadly, it has become increasingly clear that the President's words were nothing but lip service. President Trump and the White House are not interested in solving this problem—they have so far tried to u se Dreamers as bargaining chips to push forward their anti-immigrant agenda.

This is the opposite of what the American people want.