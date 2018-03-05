Brandon J. Wolf is the vice president of The Dru Project, a nonprofit group that promotes LGBTQIA equality. He is a spokesperson for the #noNRAMoney campaign, an advocacy organization that presses candidates to reject the National Rifle Association. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) In June 2016, I survived the mass shooting that took 49 lives at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Less than two years later, I met with the amazing Parkland students who have created a growing national movement to defeat gun violence by saying #neveragain. Marches are planned around the country on March 24, and I will be there to stand with them in Washington, DC.

Brandon J. Wolf

My most vivid memory of my time meeting these survivors was huddling together with them at a candlelight vigil, locked in a hug and shaking with tears. They had just been through the unthinkable, and people were begging me to tell them what I know, given that I have some understanding of their experience.

I imagined I was supposed to be trying to console them, sharing my wisdom, helping them to see there was hope. But what happened in that moment was something else. We were not leader and followers. Or adults and students. We were all survivors. The same. No words needed to be spoken; no advice needed to be shared.

Instead, I managed five words: I am proud of you. And I am proud. Not just of their bravery and strength, but of their willingness to swallow their trauma and take on the powerful. I am proud of the Parkland students for finally demanding a response to the senselessness and lack of accountability for what pass as gun laws in this country.