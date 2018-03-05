Oscar's more woke -- but winners still so white

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and The Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) There were politics, of course. But it was, for the most part, an Academy Awards ceremony that seemed determined to be as cozy, bland and free of surprises as a stay at a suburban chain hotel (which host Jimmy Kimmel offered -- along with a JetSki -- to winners who kept their acceptance speeches short).

It was also an Academy Awards ceremony that was just as determined to let its audiences know that whatever passed for traditional at the Oscars has finally, irrevocably changed.

The words, "inclusion" and "diversity" were now as much a part of the ceremony soundtrack as the vintage 1930s pop tunes used to usher in the presenters.

Frances McDormand, in accepting the best actress Oscar she was all but assured of getting for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," brought what she characterized as "perspective" to the socio-political subtext of the 90th edition of Oscar Night, with two words: "Inclusion Rider."

McDormand was referring to the clause in an actor's contract requiring the cast and crew of a movie to be diverse in order to retain the services of the actor. She was suggesting -- perhaps even demanding -- that the women nominees in the audience, who she encouraged to stand in their seats, take meetings and bring ideas to Hollywood production companies. And that when they do, she implied, they remember that clause.

