In Italy's elections, the fascists did scarily well

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is a frequent contributor to CNN Opinion, and professor of history and Italian studies at New York University. Follow her on Twitter: @ruthbenghiat. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Italy's elections may have ended in a political deadlock -- no one party or alliance gained the 40% necessary to have an absolute Parliamentary majority -- but the projected results of the vote signal that sweeping changes are on the horizon, changes that don't bode well for liberal democracy.

The governing center-left Democratic Party received just 19% of Italians' votes (a historic low) while anti-EU, populist and far-right parties like the Five Star Movement and the rabidly anti-immigrant League did very well (32% and 17.5%, respectively).

That former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his Forza Italia party (14%) are now seen as moderate shows how far the country that had Western Europe's most robust political left for a century has shifted to the right.

As with other countries that have started down this anti-liberal path -- including the US -- economic anxiety appears to have been a major factor.

Shockingly, a third of Italy's youth are unemployed -- nearly twice the EU average -- and there is high public debt, two indexes of a sluggish economy.