(CNN) Hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, a third Netanyahu confidant turned state's witness in the corruption investigations into the Israeli leader and his inner circle.

Nir Hefetz, who formerly served as the long-time Netanyahu family spokesman, signed a state's witness agreement, agreeing to work with investigators in Case 4000.

It's a growing probe in which Netanyahu and his wife have just become suspects. He was questioned by police in the probe last week.

Netanyahu wanted to keep his meeting with Trump focused squarely on friend and foe -- thanking the American President for the upcoming move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, while lobbying against the Iran nuclear deal. But the latest development in the investigations means the continuing probes will cast a shadow over his entire US trip.

Two weeks ago, Shlomo Filber, another member of Netanyahu's inner circle, signed a state's witness agreement, agreeing to work with prosecutors. Netanyahu's former chief of staff, Ari Harow, signed a similar agreement in August.

