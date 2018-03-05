Activists wrap their dead in UN shrouds in protest

Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Activists in besieged Eastern Ghouta have taken to wrapping dead bodies in United Nations banners to express residents' "frustration" with the international community, activist monitoring group the Damascus Media Center told CNN.

One such photo, showing two children wrapped in the flag of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), made the rounds on social media over the weekend. Activist Rami Jarrah said the children had died in an airstrike on Saturday night. CNN has been unable to contact the photographer to verify the assertion.

Activists used UN banners as shrouds to express their frustrations with the organization, according to activist sources.

Activists said they received the photo from a group inside Eastern Ghouta, one of the last rebel-held enclaves in Syria. Nearly 600 people are believed to have died and more than 2,000 injured in Syrian government air and ground strikes there since an offensive began February 18, according to the United Nations. Nearly 400,000 people are believed to be trapped inside the enclave.

Since the UN Security Council unanimously voted for a ceasefire in Syria one week ago, violence has escalated, according to the UN Regional Coordinator for the Syrian crisis Panos Moumtzis. "Instead of a much-needed reprieve, we continue to see more fighting, more death, and more disturbing reports of hunger and hospitals being bombed," Moumtzis said in a statement on Sunday. "This collective punishment of civilians is simply unacceptable," he said.

Jarrah said the photo offers a vivid illustration of the plight facing people in Eastern Ghouta.

Read More