West Virginia parents find ways for kids to fill their days during teacher strike

(CNN) With every single public school in West Virginia closed, parents are struggling to figure out what the teacher strike means for their kids' education.

The work stoppage has carried on for eight days because legislators have not yet met teachers' demands for a 5% raise and better benefits. As the uncertainty for a solution piles up, parents like Roberta Henry race to plan their children's schedules.

"We don't know if school will be in session day-to-day until the evening," she told CNN. "With the mess going on at the Capitol, I have gotten a message that school will be in the next day and another message that it won't be less than 10 minutes later."

Henry's daughter, Olive, is a first-grader at Village of Barboursville Elementary School in the city of Barboursville. In addition to no classes, activities such as sporting events and Reading Across America Day have been canceled at Olive's school.

Roberta Henry and her daughter Olive have been spending more time together due to the strikes.

Henry, who just had a baby, has resorted to taking her daughter to the local YMCA and the library to make up for missed instruction time, as well as working with her on math and reading packets.

Read More