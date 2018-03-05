(CNN) South Africa's health ministry is warning consumers to avoid "all processed meat products that are sold as ready-to-eat" after tracing the source of deadly listeria outbreak to a sausage meat product.

Officials have identified a meat product known as "polony" from the Enterprise Food-Production facility in Polokwane in South Africa as the source of the outbreak, Motsoaledi said.

In a statement on posted to its Twitter account, Enterprise said it was working with all relevant authorities to recall its products.

"We have suspended operations at both Enterprise manufacturing facilities (Polokwane and Germiston) and have stopped supply to retailers," the company said.

