(CNN) South Africa's health ministry is warning consumers to avoid "all processed meat products that are sold as ready-to-eat" after tracing the source of deadly listeria outbreak to a sausage meat product.

"As of 02 March 2018, a total of laboratory-confirmed cases have risen to 948, still counting from January 2017," Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi said Sunday in remarks published on the website for South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases. "Of these 948, a total 659 patients have been traced and 180 of them have unfortunately died."

Officials have identified a meat product known as "polony" from the Enterprise Food-Production facility in Polokwane in South Africa as the source of the outbreak, Motsoaledi said.

In a statement on posted to its Twitter account, Enterprise said it was working with all relevant authorities to recall its products.

"We have suspended operations at both Enterprise manufacturing facilities (Polokwane and Germiston) and have stopped supply to retailers," the company said.

