Rome (CNN) As the dust settles on Italy's national election, there are clear winners and losers, but no clear outcome after a divisive campaign dominated by anti-immigrant rhetoric and promises that will be hard to keep.

As the first exit polls were released shortly before midnight Sunday, a wave of disbelief turned to unbridled enthusiasm at the headquarters of the Five Star Movement (M5S) in the green-carpeted basement of the luxury Parco dei Principi hotel in central Rome. The party was on the top of every exit poll and looked set to claim almost a third of votes, the largest of any single party, and some 14 percentage points more than anyone else.

Luigi di Maio, the young leader of the anti-establishment party founded by former comedian Beppe Grillo, didn't speak publicly on Sunday, but he was photographed by party faithful with an ear-to-ear grin hugging everyone who came anywhere near him.

Di Maio, at just 31, has come to symbolize youth discontent in Italy, campaigning along a fine line between hope and fear, using words like "us" and "them," and referring to potential voters as "my generation." In a blog post before the vote, he wrote, "They look at us because we are the future of the country, but they still do not trust us completely."

M5S may have very well won the hearts of young and disgruntled voters, but it is still a long way from winning power in Italy if the movement stays true to its grassroots. Because M5S campaigned on a promise of independence and transparency, it is unlikely to join a coalition. Di Maio has flirted with the idea of forming a coalition before, but the "Grillini," as Five Star supporters are called, have so far balked at the idea.

Five Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio (R) waves to supporters at a rally with party founder Beppe Grillo (L) in Rome on Friday.

