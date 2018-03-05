France to set age of sexual consent at 15 after rape outcry

Story highlights French government to create age of consent law, with age set at 15

Law comes after outcry surrounding two cases where perpetrators were acquitted of rape after sex with young girls

(CNN) France's government has proposed setting a formal age of sexual consent after two-high profile cases involving 11-year-old girls, according to the country's Equality Minister.

Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa said the "government has decided to set the age at 15," after consultations with the public and an expert panel, according to French news agency AFP.

In France, current laws criminalize sex with children under the age of 15 but prosecutors must prove that the sexual act was forced.

Two cases involving the 11-year-old girls provoked outrage in France after the alleged perpetrators were acquitted of rape.

In November a 30-year-old man was cleared of rape after the court found that the victim had not been subjected to "constraint, threat, violence or surprise."

