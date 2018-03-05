(CNN) The stars of the year's biggest blockbusters would have had their moment to shine at the Oscars if comedy trio The Lonely Island had their way.

The group -- comprised of "Saturday Night Live" alum Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone -- claims it penned a song for the Academy Awards called "Why Not Me?" that would have featured stars like Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa bemoaning the lack of tentpole representation among the Oscar nominees.

Ultimately, the song was rejected by the producers of the Academy Awards because it was "financially and logistically impossible," The Lonely Island said. But they uploaded the rough storyboards and demo to YouTube on Monday for all to enjoy.

Representatives for the Academy Awards have not responded for CNN's request for comment.

Following the announcement of this year's nominations, there was much talk about how the recognized films made a fraction of some of the year's highest grossing films, like "Wonder Woman" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

