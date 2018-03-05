(CNN)The stars of the year's biggest blockbusters would have had their moment to shine at the Oscars if comedy trio The Lonely Island had their way.
The group -- comprised of "Saturday Night Live" alum Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone -- claims it penned a song for the Academy Awards called "Why Not Me?" that would have featured stars like Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, and Jason Momoa bemoaning the lack of tentpole representation among the Oscar nominees.
Ultimately, the song was rejected by the producers of the Academy Awards because it was "financially and logistically impossible," The Lonely Island said. But they uploaded the rough storyboards and demo to YouTube on Monday for all to enjoy.
Representatives for the Academy Awards have not responded for CNN's request for comment.
Following the announcement of this year's nominations, there was much talk about how the recognized films made a fraction of some of the year's highest grossing films, like "Wonder Woman" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."
At Sunday's Academy Awards, Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" took best picture, besting films like "Get Out," "Lady Bird," and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
In one part of The Lonely Island's rejected song, Hemswoth and Gadot, both in character as Thor and Wonder Woman, respectively, would have sung: "We both faced death it's true/ But at least Lady Bird got into NYU."
In another, Tiffany Haddish, a standout presenter on Sunday night, would have made reference to her memorable scene from "Girls Trip," singing, "I peed while hanging from a zipline!/ Meryl Streep has never done that."
The Lonely Island is best known for its work on "SNL," producing digital shorts like "Dick in a Box" and "I'm on a Boat," and for helping write the song Oscar-nominated song "Everything is Awesome" for "The Lego Movie."