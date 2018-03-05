'The Shape of Water' concludes award season hot streak with best picture win

(CNN) Despite stiff competition in one of the most unpredictable best picture races of recent memory, Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water" took the top prize at Sunday's Academy Awards.

With 13 overall nominations, the endearing, off-beat love story was seen as one of the frontrunners for best picture heading into the night.

In his acceptance speech, director del Toro dedicated the award to young filmmakers.

"This is a door," he said. "Kick it open and come in."

"The Shape of Water" won four awards on Oscar night, including best production design, best original score, and best director.

Read More