Macaulay Culkin's epic Oscars live-tweeting

(CNN) Macaulay Culkin says he didn't watch the Oscars, but that didn't stop him from live-tweeting the event.

The actor offered pictures of activities he was doing instead of watching the Academy Awards such as cooking ramen and playing the guitar, while wearing a tux. He also posted some tongue-in-cheek predictions and puns.

Here's some things I'm doing instead of watching the #oscars



1. Making ramen pic.twitter.com/gPL0DDtHVP — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018

#Oscars PREDICTION:

Best Picture: I think LaLa Land REALLY has a chance this year. We're gonna win this, my dudes! — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Culkin took some swipes at a few men in Hollywood who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

"EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security," Culkin tweeted.

EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security. #Oscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 4, 2018

Casey Affleck couldn't make it cause he was stuck in the 1950s. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

#Oscars90 I heard there was a fourth billboard in that movie but it got cut out: pic.twitter.com/hMWU3N50KZ — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

WOW! Christopher Plummer is ALSO filling all the seats this year! Kevin Spacey lost ALL his jobs! — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 5, 2018

Culkin even slid in a sports joke.

