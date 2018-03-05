Macaulay Culkin's epic Oscars live-tweeting

Story highlights
- The actor live-tweeted without watching the show
- He slammed some men in Hollywood who have been accused of misconduct
(CNN)Macaulay Culkin says he didn't watch the Oscars, but that didn't stop him from live-tweeting the event.
The actor offered pictures of activities he was doing instead of watching the Academy Awards such as cooking ramen and playing the guitar, while wearing a tux. He also posted some tongue-in-cheek predictions and puns.
Culkin took some swipes at a few men in Hollywood who have been accused of sexual misconduct.
"EXCLUSIVE: I heard Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein were going to come disguised as a very tall man in a long trench coat but they got busted by security," Culkin tweeted.
Culkin even slid in a sports joke.
"Actually, the best original score of the year was New England 33 - Philadelphia 41," he tweeted, referencing this year's Super Bowl.
The "Home Alone" star also joked about being left out of the "In Memoriam" video tribute -- a nod to rumors of his demise which have floated over the years.
Culkin's tweet storm was unusual for the typically under-the-radar celebrity.
"RT if you didn't know Macaulay Culkin was still alive until that fire Oscars tweet," USA Today's Kyle Madson tweeted.