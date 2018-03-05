The Oscars' awkard #MeToo moments

(CNN) Female empowerment and diversity took center stage at Sunday's Oscar ceremony but there were a few awkward #MeToo moments that sparked backlash from those watching the event on television.

First, there was Ryan Seacrest's largely uneventful red carpet coverage, where A-listers appeared to avoid the E! host after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced days before the Oscars. Several Oscar nominees, including Allison Janney, and Mary J. Blige, were interviewed by Seacrest, but E! seemed to rely on co-hosts Kristin dos Santos and Giuliana Rancic to address any potentially troublesome spots for Seacrest, who has denied any wrongdoing against his accuser.

Inside the Dolby Theater, Gary Oldman claimed the top prize for acting for this role as Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," and basketball star Kobe Bryant won best short animated film for "Dear Basketball," but many on Twitter were in no mood to celebrate their wins.

"Just to recap: accused harasser Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, accused rapist Kobe Bryant wins for animated short, accused domestic abuser Gary Oldman wins best actor... But, sorry, what was that you were saying about this 'new day in Hollywood'?" said Twitter user @mommasew.

The New York Daily News reported in 2001 that Oldman, who was 43 years old at the time, allegedly assaulted his wife Donya Fiorentino with a telephone in front of their two young children. Oldman reportedly denied the allegations at the time, according to the Daily News. But the internet never forgets and many took to Twitter on Sunday to call him out when he claimed the best actor award towards the end of the night.