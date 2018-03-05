(CNN) Keegan-Michael Key wasn't the only person cheering for Jordan Peele after his history-making Oscar win, but he may have been the most enthusiastic.

In a picture captured and tweeted by "Late Late Show" producer Ben Winston, Key can be seen on his feet cheering when his former Comedy Central co-star Peele picked up a win in the best original screenplay category at the Academy Awards.

Great moment here when Jordan Peele wins for Get Out ! pic.twitter.com/cRTkdTNczZ — Ben Winston (@benwinston) March 5, 2018

Peele was the first black filmmaker to win the award in the Oscars' 90-year history.

"Congrats to my partner in laughs @JordanPeele on his first Oscar," Key tweeted after watching the moment from the Vanity Fair viewing party.

Key shared a photo of himself posing in front of a television as Peele gave his speech.

