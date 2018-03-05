(CNN)Keegan-Michael Key wasn't the only person cheering for Jordan Peele after his history-making Oscar win, but he may have been the most enthusiastic.
In a picture captured and tweeted by "Late Late Show" producer Ben Winston, Key can be seen on his feet cheering when his former Comedy Central co-star Peele picked up a win in the best original screenplay category at the Academy Awards.
Peele was the first black filmmaker to win the award in the Oscars' 90-year history.
"Congrats to my partner in laughs @JordanPeele on his first Oscar," Key tweeted after watching the moment from the Vanity Fair viewing party.
Key shared a photo of himself posing in front of a television as Peele gave his speech.
Peele's win was the sole award for his social thriller, "Get Out," which was nominated for four awards going into Sunday, including best picture.
Guillermo del Toro's "Shape of Water" picked up the night's biggest prize.