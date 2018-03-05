Robin Wright takes lead in 'House of Cards' Season 6 trailer

(CNN) "House of Cards" has a new chief, and she's ready for duty.

Netflix dropped the first promo for the sixth and final season of its political drama, with star Robin Wright front and center.

"We're just getting started," she says in the TV spot, which debuted during the Oscars.

Netflix cut ties with former star Kevin Spacey in November 2017 , after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Read More