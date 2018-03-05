Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen (and returned)

(CNN) Frances McDormand's Oscar night took a dark turn after someone stole her golden statue.

A representative for McDormand told CNN that an individual walked off with McDormand's Oscar while she was at the Governor's Ball, just following the awards ceremony.

"I can confirm that, after a brief time apart last night, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited," McDormand's rep said.

An LAPD spokesperson told CNN a 47-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night and booked on suspicion of grand theft for allegedly stealing an Oscar statue, though they would not confirm it was McDormand's.

Read More