(CNN) Best-actress winner Frances McDormand's Oscar night took a dark turn after someone stole her golden statue.

A representative for McDormand told CNN that an individual walked off with McDormand's Oscar, while she was at the Governor's Ball after the ceremony.

"I can confirm that, after a brief time apart last night, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited," McDormand's rep said. "They celebrated their reunion with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out."

An LAPD spokesperson told CNN a person was arrested for allegedly stealing an Oscar statue last night, though they would not confirm it was McDormand's.

