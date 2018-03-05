Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocks viewers in 'Bachelor' finale

(CNN) Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of "The Bachelor."

Arie Luyendyk Jr. shocked viewers during the Season 22 finale of "The Bachelor" on Monday night.

ABC had said that the finale would "rock "'Bachelor Nation' to its core," and they were right.

Luyendyk Jr. picked Becca Kufrin to be his bride.

But during the "After the Final Rose" episode immediately following the finale, Luyendyk Jr. revealed they are no longer together. Not only did he call things off with Kufrin, but in an unprecedented move, he rekindled his romance with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

