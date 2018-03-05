CNN 10 - March 6, 2018

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
March 6 , 2018
International events and animal stories compose today's edition of CNN 10. We're reporting on talks on the Korean Peninsula, the presence of a U.S. aircraft carrier in Vietnam, and a man who endures insect stings in order to rank them.
TRANSCRIPT
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10