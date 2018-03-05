Breaking News

CNN 10 - March 6, 2018

Updated 4:51 PM ET, Mon March 5, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ten.0306_00023810
ten.0306_00023810

    JUST WATCHED

    CNN10 - 03/06/18

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

CNN10 - 03/06/18 10:00

Story highlights

  • This page includes the show Transcript

March 6 , 2018

International events and animal stories compose today's edition of CNN 10. We're reporting on talks on the Korean Peninsula, the presence of a U.S. aircraft carrier in Vietnam, and a man who endures insect stings in order to rank them.
TRANSCRIPT
Click here to access the printable version of today's CNN 10 transcript.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Read More
Thank you for using CNN 10