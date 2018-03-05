Papua New Guinea earthquake death toll rises to 67

(CNN) The death toll from a 7.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea's remote highlands last week has risen to 67, the Red Cross said, as massive aftershocks continued to rattle the region.

The February 26 quake struck near Porgera in the Pacific nation's Enga province, destroying houses, causing landslides and damaging a major gas plant.

"The national disaster center estimates that 67 people have died and 500 are wounded," said Udaya Remi, the head of the Red Cross in Papua New Guinea.

"It's very difficult to get accurate information because of damage to roads and the remoteness and ruggedness of the area, but it's thought that 143,000 people have been affected and 17,000 displaced."

The latest aftershocks, which included a magnitude 6 quake, struck on Monday in the same area, about 600 km (370 miles) northwest of the capital Port Moresby, according to the US Geological Survey.

