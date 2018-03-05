(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Fallout from President Donald Trump's tariffs announcement continued, with conservatives expressing fear of a trade war. Trump suggested he may lift the 25% hike on steel and aluminum if NAFTA is renegotiated.
-- Trump welcomed embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, and said he may visit the country for the opening of the relocated US Embassy in Jerusalem.
-- West Virginia teachers are on strike for the eighth day as lawmakers scramble to find enough money to meet demands.
-- Another major storm is expected to hit the Northeast this week.
-- Is there any part of the business world Amazon doesn't want to control?
-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dined with a delegation of high-ranking South Korean officials.
-- Italy was plunged into uncertainty after election results delivered a win for its populist parties but with no clear path forward on a new government.
-- Jailed Russian "sex coaches" offered to trade election meddling information for asylum in the US.
-- Bill Cosby is back in court. This time, we may hear from 19 more women who are accusing the comedian of sexual assault.
-- Frances McDormand was separated from her Oscar for a brief moment.
-- Some lawmakers are throwing shade at a claim that Brooklyn BBQ is taking over the world.