(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Fallout from President Donald Trump's tariffs announcement continued, with conservatives expressing fear of a trade war . Trump suggested he may lift the 25% hike on steel and aluminum if NAFTA is renegotiated

-- West Virginia teachers are on strike for the eighth day as lawmakers scramble to find enough money to meet demands.

-- Another major storm is expected to hit the Northeast this week

-- Is there any part of the business world Amazon doesn't want to control

-- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un dined with a delegation of high-ranking South Korean officials

-- Italy was plunged into uncertainty after election results delivered a win for its populist parties but with no clear path forward on a new government

-- Jailed Russian "sex coaches" offered to trade election meddling information for asylum in the US

-- Bill Cosby is back in court. This time, we may hear from 19 more women who are accusing the comedian of sexual assault.

-- Frances McDormand was separated from her Oscar for a brief moment.