Tiffany Haddish honors Eritrean heritage at the Oscars with stunning zuria gown

By Ized Uanikhehi, CNN

Updated 12:34 PM ET, Mon March 5, 2018

Tiffany Haddish attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood in traditional Eritrean attire.
  • Tiffany Haddish dresses in traditional Eritrean clothes in honor of her Eritrean Father at the Oscars.
  • She wore a zuria, a dress worn by women in Eritrea and Ethiopia, topped with a kaba.

(CNN)"He said one day I will end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars to honor my people."

And honor her people she did.
At the 90th Academy Award ceremony, the actor and comedian, Tiffany Haddish wore a traditional Eritrean dress called a zuria. It's a dress worn by women in Eritrea and Ethiopia, topped with a cape called a kaba, worn mostly by Habesha brides and grooms at wedding ceremonies.
    Haddish was born in Los Angeles to her late Eritrean father Tsihaye Reda Haddish, who was a refugee, and an African- American mother Leola. She met her father as an adult through her now ex-husband.

    This was one of the Happiest Days of my life. Because that was the day I learned that dreams do come true. I didn't know my father growing up, and I used to work Bat mitzvahs and weddings and whenever the father and daughter dance happen I would get so jealous because I thought that would never happen for me. Then I met a man that said he would make my Dream come true of my father walking down the aisle and Dancing with my Daddy. My X husband did just that. Even though my Dad didn't want me to get married he stood right by my side. I cried so hard when we danced because there I was in my Daddy's arms. He said something to me I dreamed of him saying to me all of my life. He said " Tiffany you are the most beautiful woman in the world and I am so proud of you. Even when you wrong you are right in my eyes. I am here for you." That was it I started to ugly cry. Now my Daddy is in the Hospital with Heart failure and pneumonia. I am praying he lives so he can see me win awards, walk me down the aisle again, meet his Grandchildren I have yet to give him and share the success I have yet to gain. Daddy I Love you! God Please don't let my Daddy Die.

    A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

    Haddish is a comedian and actor known for her role in "Girls Trip" (2017), "Keanu" (2016) and "Meet the Spartans" (2008).
    She told American TV host Ryan Seacrest, "I feel like a princess."

    Eritreans on social media are having a proud moment

    Eritreans took to social media to celebrate Haddish's choice of attire and thanked her for promoting their culture.