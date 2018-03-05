Tiffany Haddish honors Eritrean heritage at the Oscars with stunning zuria gown

Story highlights Tiffany Haddish dresses in traditional Eritrean clothes in honor of her Eritrean Father at the Oscars.

She wore a zuria, a dress worn by women in Eritrea and Ethiopia, topped with a kaba.

(CNN) "He said one day I will end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars to honor my people."

And honor her people she did.

At the 90th Academy Award ceremony, the actor and comedian, Tiffany Haddish wore a traditional Eritrean dress called a zuria. It's a dress worn by women in Eritrea and Ethiopia, topped with a cape called a kaba, worn mostly by Habesha brides and grooms at wedding ceremonies.

Tiffany Haddish's #Oscars dress is a tribute to Eritrea, where her father lived until he passed away last year pic.twitter.com/ebJj1ryPMm — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 5, 2018

Haddish is a comedian and actor known for her role in "Girls Trip" (2017), "Keanu" (2016) and "Meet the Spartans" (2008).

Read More