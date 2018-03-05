Tiffany Haddish honors Eritrean heritage at the Oscars with stunning zuria gown

Story highlights
(CNN)"He said one day I will end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars to honor my people."
And honor her people she did.
At the 90th Academy Award ceremony, the actor and comedian, Tiffany Haddish wore a traditional Eritrean dress called a zuria. It's a dress worn by women in Eritrea and Ethiopia, topped with a cape called a kaba, worn mostly by Habesha brides and grooms at wedding ceremonies.
Haddish was born in Los Angeles to her late Eritrean father Tsihaye Reda Haddish, who was a refugee, and an African- American mother Leola. She met her father as an adult through her now ex-husband.
Haddish is a comedian and actor known for her role in "Girls Trip" (2017), "Keanu" (2016) and "Meet the Spartans" (2008).
She told American TV host Ryan Seacrest, "I feel like a princess."
Eritreans on social media are having a proud moment
Eritreans took to social media to celebrate Haddish's choice of attire and thanked her for promoting their culture.