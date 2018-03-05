Nigeria's President Buhari to visit state where 110 schoolgirls were abducted

Story highlights President Buhari's visits come two weeks after 110 schoolgirls went missing in Yobe

Nigerian lawyer claims Dapchi girls are "safe" with Boko Haram faction

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday will begin visits to areas affected by terrorism, including Yobe, where 110 girls were abducted by suspected Boko Haram militants.

The President will visit the northeast state to console the communities affected in areas worst hit by the Boko Haram insurgency, an aide said in a statement.

It is not clear whether he will visit the school in Dapchi where the girls were taken on February 19.

The decision was taken after accessing comprehensive reports from security agencies on incidents in affected states, the statement said.

"Having received and studied the reports, the President has decided to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the various occurrences and to meet and console the communities affected.

