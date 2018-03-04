Breaking News

Battered Northeast tries to dig out: 'The beach is all over the front yard'

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 3:41 AM ET, Sun March 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

'Bomb Cyclone' rips through East Coast
'Bomb Cyclone' rips through East Coast

    JUST WATCHED

    'Bomb Cyclone' rips through East Coast

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Bomb Cyclone' rips through East Coast 01:07

(CNN)A powerful storm that snapped trees, downed power lines and killed at least six people has pushed out to sea, leaving a battered Northeast coast trying to dig out.

While the storm has moved offshore, high tides are expected Sunday on the New England coast.
"Winds are likely to remain an issue through Monday, during which there's a shot at a coating to 2" of snow late Sunday into Sunday night," the National Weather Service in Boston tweeted.
The nor'easter knocked out power in several states, with more than 600,000 customers still in the dark from the mid-Atlantic to New England. It sent massive waves crashing into roads and neighborhoods.

    Dangerous roads

    Read More
    "The beach is all over the front yard -- we have shingles from everyone else's house but the house we are at actually withstood the storm pretty well," Frank Wilkins of Marshfield, Massachusetts, told CNN affiliate WFXT.
    In the aftermath of the storm, not every danger is visible.
    "Driving around, it's dangerous there's a lot of trees laying against wires and intersections you can't see," said Butch Welch of Marshfield. " The lights are out at the intersections ... it's scary."
    The stunning stats on the East Coast bomb cyclone
    The stunning stats on the East Coast bomb cyclone
    Capt. John Dougan of the Quincy, Massachusetts, Police Department, said it's the worst flooding he's seen in years.
    "We're seeing homes underwater, their basements were flooded out, the electricity was off," he said.
    The National Weather Service said gusty winds and coastal flooding will diminish as the storm pulls away from the Atlantic coast. Emergency officials urged residents on higher ground to stay indoors, even after the storm pushed out.
    Waves crash against homes in Scituate, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 2. A powerful nor&#39;easter morphed into a &quot;bomb cyclone,&quot; bringing rain, snow and heavy winds to parts of the East Coast.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    Waves crash against homes in Scituate, Massachusetts, on Friday, March 2. A powerful nor'easter morphed into a "bomb cyclone," bringing rain, snow and heavy winds to parts of the East Coast.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    The storm brings high waves and flooding to Scituate, a coastal Massachusetts town between Boston and Plymouth.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    The storm brings high waves and flooding to Scituate, a coastal Massachusetts town between Boston and Plymouth.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Rescuers help a mother and child leave their Quincy, Massachusetts, home by boat on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    Rescuers help a mother and child leave their Quincy, Massachusetts, home by boat on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    A pedestrian braves the harsh weather conditions near the coast in Newburyport, Massachusetts, on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    A pedestrian braves the harsh weather conditions near the coast in Newburyport, Massachusetts, on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Daniel Cunningham, 22, dodges waves in a kayak in Quincy on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    Daniel Cunningham, 22, dodges waves in a kayak in Quincy on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    A National Guard vehicle carries emergency workers to residents trapped by floodwaters in Quincy on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    A National Guard vehicle carries emergency workers to residents trapped by floodwaters in Quincy on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Schoolchildren face off against the wind and rain as they walk home in Brooklyn, New York, on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    Schoolchildren face off against the wind and rain as they walk home in Brooklyn, New York, on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    A family heads down a snowy street in Marple Township, Pennsylvania, on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    A family heads down a snowy street in Marple Township, Pennsylvania, on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Rescue crews secure residents in the bucket of a front end loader in the Boston suburb of Quincy on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    Rescue crews secure residents in the bucket of a front end loader in the Boston suburb of Quincy on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Workers David Boardly, left, and James Ockimey clear a downed tree in Marple Township, Pennsylvania, on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    Workers David Boardly, left, and James Ockimey clear a downed tree in Marple Township, Pennsylvania, on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    James Ockimey clears a downed tree in Marple Township on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    James Ockimey clears a downed tree in Marple Township on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18
    A large tree pierces a house in the Washington suburb of Kensington, Maryland, on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    A large tree pierces a house in the Washington suburb of Kensington, Maryland, on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 18
    Water crashes into homes in Scituate on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    Water crashes into homes in Scituate on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 18
    Telephone poles were downed in Watertown, Massachusetts, on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    Telephone poles were downed in Watertown, Massachusetts, on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 18
    This downed tree in Brockton, Massachusetts, was tweeted by Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    This downed tree in Brockton, Massachusetts, was tweeted by Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 18
    High winds down barricades outside the White House on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    High winds down barricades outside the White House on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 18
    Winds bring down a tree in Washington on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    Winds bring down a tree in Washington on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 18
    An uprooted tree blocks a residential street after taking down a power line in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on March 2.
    Photos: 'Bomb cyclone' hammers East Coast
    An uprooted tree blocks a residential street after taking down a power line in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on March 2.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 18
    03 US weather 0302 Mass18 US weather 0302 Massachusetts17 US weather 0302 Massachusetts RESTRICTED08 US weather 0302 Massachusetts16 US weather 0302 Massachusetts RESTRICTED14 US weather 0302 Massachusetts09 US weather 0302 New York10 US weather 0302 Pennsylvania15 US weather 0302 Massachusetts RESTRICTED11 US weather 0302 Pennsylvania12 US weather 0302 Pennsylvania13 US weather 0302 Maryland RESTRICTED04 US weather 0302 Mass02 us weather 0302 mass01 US weather 0302 Massachusetts02 US weather 0302 Washington01 US weather 0302 Washington07 US weather 0302 Massachusetts
    The storm morphed Friday into a "bomb cyclone" after undergoing a rapid pressure drop known as bombogenesis. It slammed much of the Northeast with heavy snow and rain, prompting significant coastal flooding and hurricane-force gusts in New England.
    A National Guard vehicle takes emergency workers to rescue flood-trapped residents Friday in Quincy, Massachusetts.
    A National Guard vehicle takes emergency workers to rescue flood-trapped residents Friday in Quincy, Massachusetts.
    Winds along parts of the Massachusetts coast whipped in excess of 90 miles per hour during the storm.
    The storm also dumped heavy snow from Ohio to New England and into upstate New York, where more than 3 feet was recorded.
    Weak phone connection? Click here to read text-only versions of CNN's top stories.

    Latest developments

    • Deaths: At least six people died in the storm, most of them killed by falling trees in several states, including Maryland, New York, Virginia and Rhode Island.
    Power outages: More than 607,000 customers from Virginia to Massachusetts were still without power late Saturday
    Aftermath response: The governors of Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts issued emergency declarations, allowing state and local agencies to help those affected.
    • Train services: Amtrak said nearly all its services between Boston and Washington, D.C., will resume Sunday after storm-related cancellations Friday.

    CNN's Amy La Porte, Faith Karimi, Chuck Johnston, Ralph Ellis, Joe Sterling, Ellie Kaufman, Susannah Cullinane and Evan Simko-Bednarski contributed to this report.