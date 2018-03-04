Battered Northeast tries to dig out: 'The beach is all over the front yard'

(CNN) A powerful storm that snapped trees, downed power lines and killed at least six people has pushed out to sea, leaving a battered Northeast coast trying to dig out.

While the storm has moved offshore, high tides are expected Sunday on the New England coast.

"Winds are likely to remain an issue through Monday, during which there's a shot at a coating to 2" of snow late Sunday into Sunday night," the National Weather Service in Boston tweeted.

The nor'easter knocked out power in several states, with more than 600,000 customers still in the dark from the mid-Atlantic to New England. It sent massive waves crashing into roads and neighborhoods.

Dangerous roads

