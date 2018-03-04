(CNN) Joaquin Oliver loved NBA star Dwyane Wade.

So much so, when Wade returned to the Miami Heat this season, Oliver desperately wanted a special edition of the basketball star's jersey, which was done in a "Miami Vice" TV show theme.

In an interview with Univision , Oliver's dad explained how excited the 17-year-old was when Wade re-signed with the Heat.

"Dad, guess who's coming back? Guess who's coming home?," Oliver's dad recalled him saying. "Wade is coming back. I need that jersey!"

But Oliver never got his hands on the neon pink and turquoise-accented jersey. He was one of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

Read More