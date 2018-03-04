Washington (CNN) The Trump administration is downplaying reports that White House chief economist Gary Cohn is planning to leave the West Wing because of frustrations over the implementation of steel and aluminum tariffs.

After President Donald Trump announced the US would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports last week, one person familiar with Cohn's thinking described him as furious at the trade moves, which -- aside from the economic consequences -- left him feeling like he's lost influence with the President.

Peter Navarro, the director of the White House National Trade Council, said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Cohn "was in great spirits" when he met with him and the President on Thursday. However, Navarro didn't dispute that Cohn could be mulling an exit.

"Gary and I basically have very differing opinions," said Navarro, who expressed strong support for the tariffs. "The President loves that. He wants to hear all sides of the argument. So, he's a valued member of the team. And it's up to Gary whether he goes or stays, but I like working with the guy."

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on ABC's "This Week" that Cohn "is certainly not going to walk out."