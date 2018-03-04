Trump tells Gridiron: North Korea 'called up' and 'would like to talk'

(CNN) President Donald Trump said in his speech to the mostly joke-filled Gridiron Club Dinner on Saturday night that North Korea had recently reached out about possible talks.

"They called up a couple of days ago and said, 'We would like to talk,'" Trump said. "And I said, 'So would we, but you have to de-nuke. You have to de-nuke.' So let's see what happens. Let's see what happens."

The US has said it would be willing to meet with North Korea but has always insisted that Pyongyang eventually abandon its nuclear weapons program as part of any talks.

Trump later said "maybe positive things are happening. I hope that's true. ... I say that in all seriousness. I hope that's true. And we're soon going to know. We will be meeting, and we will see if anything positive happens. It's been a long time. It's a problem that should have been fixed a long time ago, not now."

White House officials did not respond to a request for clarification. Trump made the remarks while delivering a series of jokes poking fun at himself, his administration and others at the annual dinner.

Read More