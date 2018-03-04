Trump's top jokes from the Gridiron dinner

(CNN) When President Donald Trump announced he would attend the annual Gridiron Club Dinner last month, many wondered whether he would be able to joke about sensitive subjects like himself and his administration.

The dinner, hosted in Washington and attended by hundreds of journalists, is similar to the White House Corespondents' Dinner in that it is replete with roasts and laughter. But for a president who rarely provides the country with laughs -- and who opted out of attending both dinners last year -- the spotlight on his jokes at the dinner was all the brighter.

Add to the mix his administration's struggles in some key policy areas, Trump's harshly critical tweets, and an ongoing investigation Russian meddling in the 2016 election that has inched closer to Trump's orbit, and one question jumps out: Does the President ever stop to joke about it all?

Indeed he does, as only Trump can.

"My staff was concerned that I couldn't do self-deprecating humor," Trump said. "And I told them not to worry, nobody does self-deprecating humor better than I do."

