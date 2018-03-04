Kasich: 'All options' still open after term ends

Washington (CNN) Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich continued to demure on Sunday when asked if he intends to mount another presidential bid.

"I don't know what I'm going to do, but all options are on the table, both for me in my private, my professional life," Kasich said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Kasich said when his term as governor ends, he wants to make sure he continues to have "a voice," and that despite his criticism of President Donald Trump and expectation he might challenge him in 2020, he did not plan on declaring either way at this point.

Asked by anchor Jake Tapper if there could be a successful Republican challenger to Trump more generally, Kasich said, "We don't know what's going to happen next week."

And he quipped that if he said anything more, it would upend his personal life.

