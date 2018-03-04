McDonough stands by Obama admin response to Russia

Washington (CNN) Former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough on Sunday defended the Obama administration's response to suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election, rebuffing the continued criticism former President Barack Obama has sustained on the issue.

"We took a series of painstaking steps, including the President directly confronting President Putin," McDonough said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

McDonough said in addition to Obama confronting Putin about the attempts to interfere in the election, the administration pressed Congress on the issue and released a statement from the Department of Homeland Security and Office of the Director of National Intelligence ahead of the election pointing to Russia's ongoing efforts to sow discord.

"We did exactly what we think we needed to do," McDonough said.

McDonough claimed that Obama's discussion with Putin may have prevented further Russian actions, including attempts to affect the sanctity of the elections.

