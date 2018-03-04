Advocates target Trump in DACA push ahead of March 5

Washington (CNN) Immigration advocates are unveiling a fresh advocacy campaign on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program aimed directly at President Donald Trump -- even as a March 5 deadline has been rendered toothless and Congress is retreating from action.

The American Civil Liberties Union is launching a six-figure campaign Sunday to keep the issue up front, using digital and TV advertising as well as local protests and targeted messaging.

The campaign is designed to get the President's attention, using a mix of digital geo-targeting and physical presence.

The ACLU's national political director, Faiz Shakir, described the theory behind the effort as getting the issue in front of Trump and sending the message that he uniquely can reach a solution if he commits to it.

"I think the one important thing that I feel like we all appreciated and learned about Donald Trump is that he is a person who reacts to headlines. He's a person who reacts to PR, publicity and attention, and if you're not in his face on headlines and press, then essentially you're kind of outside of his scope," Shakir said in an interview. "Whatever we can do to try to make it a front-and-center, in-front-of-his-face issue, that's what we're going to try to do."

