(CNN) Common called out President Donald Trump's "hate" and the National Rifle Association while performing "Stand Up for Something" at the Oscars with Andra Day on Sunday night.

"Tell the NRA they in God's way and tell the people of Parkland we say àse (a West African philosophy about creating change). Sentiments of love for the people from Africa, Haiti, to Puerto Rico," Common said at the beginning of the performance.

The NRA quickly responded, tweeting a video to Common and the Academy about the NRA commitment to honoring US veterans.

"@common @TheAcademy: This is what the #NRA and its members stand for," they wrote, making a reference to taking a stand.

This was in direct contrast to Common, who alluded to taking a knee in the song: "A knee we take for our souls' sake."

Read More