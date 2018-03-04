Washington (CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

President Donald Trump got in some jabs at Democrats believed to be eying the 2020 race — at one point, he called them "dreamers" — during Saturday night's Gridiron Dinner. Some of the highlights:

—"There is talk about Joe Biden. Sleepy Joe! You know when he said, 'I'm going to take you behind the barn'? Oh, just trust me, I would kick his ass. He'd be easy. But, Joe, gimme a break. A guy who keeps making outrageous statements thinks he has a shot of being president? A guy who makes outrageous statements? He is going to be president?!"

—"And Oprah (Winfrey)! Oprah. I don't think she has ever been hit verbally yet. She has led a charmed life; she has a great job. She used to love me. You know I was on one of her last shows? The Trump family. She is thinking about running. She says she will run only if she gets the go-ahead from the almighty. All right, Oprah, go ahead and run."

—"And then we have Elizabeth Warren. You know I watched her making a speech for Hillary, I said I think she's losing all the male vote for Hillary Clinton. It was brutal. It was mean and angry. Elizabeth Warren, who had a rough day last week trying to prove her heritage. She had a rough day. She had a good suggestion, though, about easing world tensions. The world is quite tense. Some of this stuff happened over the last 20 years but it didn't, so we're going to solve the problem. But she said that Rex Tillerson and I should sit down with the leaders of Iran and North Korea and smoke a peace pipe."

Read More