The 2018 Oscar awards and politics: Here are the most memorable moments

Washington (CNN) It wouldn't be an awards show without some political moments.

On the carpet

Puerto Rico still on the mind

During an interview with Michael Strahan, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda encouraged viewers to visit Puerto Rico after the devastating hurricane.

Lin-Manuel Miranda encourages viewers to visit Puerto Rico after devastating hurricane: "Keep Puerto Rico in the conversation...keep Puerto Rico in your hearts." https://t.co/exBwXimwm1 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kBxhqLo1UG — ABC News (@ABC) March 5, 2018

"Keep Puerto Rico in the conversation. I know there's no shortage of things in the news, but keep Puerto Rico in your hearts," Miranda said.

He added that tourism is "the lifeblood" of Puerto Rico, and urged people to "spend money there."

On average, 87% of the island has power, but sources told CNN that about 150,000 US citizens on the island still don't have electricity. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló has repeatedly expressed frustration at the slow pace of recovery and help. He has questioned the US Army Corps of Engineers' response on the island compared with other states dealing with disaster.

Miranda has been an outspoken critic of the government response to Puerto Rico's needs, and had strong words for President Donald Trump following his criticism of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz last year.

In October of 2017, Miranda released a song -- with help from 22 other artists -- to raise money for hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Political activists also attended Hollywood's biggest night

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards attended the Oscars with Patrisse Cullors-Brignac, one of the co-founders of Black Lives Matter, and Bryan Stevenson, Equal Justice Initiative director. The three posed on the red carpet ahead of the show.

Richards, who announced in January that she is leaving the role later this year, posted a photo on Instagram. "So the Oscars are cool but being with Bryan and Patrisse is 100," she wrote.

Jimmy Kimmel's opener

Kimmel returned to the helm as host on Sunday. He of course had a few envelope jokes, referencing the envelope mix-up last year that initially (and mistakenly) resulted in "La La Land" being named the best picture winner over "Moonlight" at the 89th Academy Awards.

But there were also a few political zingers.

Wakanda

Before kicking off his monologue, Kimmel did an old Hollywood-like voiceover to black and white footage from this year's red carpet.

"There's Chadwick Boseman," he said at one point, as footage of the "Black Panther" actor played. "The king of Wakanda! Imagine that! A country with a black leader. Wouldn't that be swell?"

Fox News

Later, while talking about Harvey Weinstein -- and the subsequent powerful #MeToo movement and Time's Up initiative -- Kimmel joked about the awards show statuette: Oscar.

"Oscar is 89 years old this year, which probably means he's at home watching Fox News," Kimmel said, a jab at the network news channel's older, more conservative viewers.

He went on to clarify that "Oscar is a very respected man in Hollywood. Just look at him: He keeps his hands where he can see them, no penis."

"Get Out" and Trump

The first Trump joke came about 10 minutes into Kimmel's monologue.

"None other than President Trump called 'Get Out' the best 3/4 of a movie so far this year," Kimmel said when addressing the mastermind behind the film, Jordan Peele

The horror film, which has received praise for its performances and thought-provoking take on race in America, received four Academy Award nominations, including one for best picture.

Calling out Vice President Mike Pence

Kimmel made a joke about Pence while talking about best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet, nominated for the film "Call Me By Your Name," a gay love story.

"We don't make films like 'Call Me By Your Name for money," Kimmel said, while talking about how the film was critically acclaimed but didn't do as well at the box office. "We make them to upset Mike Pence."

Kimmel during the show

Hope Hicks' departure

Kimmel made another White House joke while introducing director Greta Gerwig and actress Laura Dern before they presented.

"If the last two years have taught us anything, it's that reality can be ... depressing," he said. "But tonight's nominated documentaries show us that where there is darkness, there is also hope. Except at the White House. Hope quit on Wednesday."

Hicks, the former White House communications director and one of Trump's longest-serving and closest aides, resigned last week.

Putin burn

The Russian Olympics doping documentary "Icarus" took home best documentary feature on Sunday.

The film, from filmmaker Bryan Fogel, delves into the controversy around performance-enhancing drugs in sports. It follows the eccentric Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, the whistleblower who exposed what a leading report called a doping "cover-up that operated on an unprecedented scale" in Russia (read CNN's story on this here ).

Russia was banned from the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics following state-sponsored doping, leading up to and including the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics.

Kimmel's response to "Icarus" winning? "At least we know Putin didn't rig this competition."

Speaking of 'Icarus' ...

During his acceptance speech, Fogel got a little political himself.

"We dedicate this award to Dr. Grigory Rodchenkov, our fearless whistleblower, who now lives in great danger," he said. "We hope 'Icarus' is a wake-up call -- yes, about Russia, but more importantly, about telling the truth."

Ads in between the show

We stand with women around the world to make their voices heard and their presence known. To bring them front and center, today and every day. Join us as we say #HereWeArehttps://t.co/bVXGJ1NibP — Twitter (@Twitter) March 5, 2018

Twitter premiered an ad called #HereWeAre during the Oscars with a message empowering women leaders. While the ad was not explicitly political, it included an implicit reference to immigration rhetoric.

"If this poem is the only thing that survives me, tell them this is how it happened: Tell them I built me a throne. Tell them when we discovered life on another planet it was a woman and she built a bridge -- not a border. I heard that this is how you make history. This is how you create a new world."

