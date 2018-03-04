What Democrats and Republicans don't get about Robert Mueller

Joshua Campbell is a CNN Law Enforcement Analyst, providing insight on crime, justice and national security issues. He previously served as a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) A warning to those, regardless of their political bent, who are watching special counsel Robert Mueller: prepare for the possibility of disappointment. The reality is that as an apolitical defender of the rule of law, Mueller will go no further than the evidence takes him.

We have seen what happens when a large swath of society overconfidently looks to federal investigators as the vehicle for validating their electoral wishes. Remember the Hillary Clinton case?

When FBI officials gave the green light for an investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server, they knew the investigation would risk angering either entrenched Republicans or Democrats, depending on its outcome. Due to the binary choice of either seeking or declining prosecution of a major political party's candidate, the feeling among many in the FBI was that, effectively, nobody was getting out alive.

Of course, investigators were never in any physical danger, but the intense political polarization in the country would make it difficult for those blinded by partisanship to stare clearly at the facts of the case and draw a fair and honest conclusion. One party was going to be angry. And angry they were.

When FBI Director James Comey stepped to the microphones in July 2016 to announce the FBI's recommendation against prosecuting Clinton, the right erupted. How could the FBI not see the obvious? She was clearly guilty! The fix was in!

