Gridiron shows what Trump is really good at

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Donald Trump's comedic chops were on full display at Saturday's annual Gridiron Club dinner, which brings together members of the media and the President for a night of laughs. Even as an outspoken critic of Trump, I have to admit that he is good at one thing: Delivering jokes. In fact, based on what was reported about the event (cameras were not permitted), I wish Trump would give up his "day job" and pursue comedy full time.

And despite what Trump's wife, Melania, must be feeling after learning of two alleged affairs that Trump may have had early in their marriage, there was Trump joking about his wife : "So many people have been leaving the White House. It's actually been really exciting and invigorating 'cause you want new thought ... Now the question everyone keeps asking is, 'Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?'"

JUST WATCHED First ladies give Melania advice on 'SNL' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH First ladies give Melania advice on 'SNL' 01:23

Trump using his wife as a punchline is nothing new. At the Al Smith dinner in October 2016, Trump joked about allegations that Melania had plagiarized parts of her speech at the Republican National Convention from an earlier speech delivered by Michelle Obama. Trump told the audience "I really have to say, the media is even more biased this year than ever before - ever. You want the proof? Michelle Obama gives a speech, and everyone loves it - it's fantastic." Trump then joked, "My wife, Melania, gives the exact same speech, and people get on her case."

Now, I'm sure some Trump supporters will defend Trump with a typical "what aboutism," arguing that President Barack Obama comically fileted Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondent's Dinner. And that's true. Obama used comedy to crush Trump for his birtherism claims and also his "credentials and breadth of experience," ridiculing Trump for having to make a tough decision on "The Apprentice" of whether to fire Meat Loaf, rapper Lil Jon or actor Gary Busey.

But in that case, Obama was "punching up" by mocking a person with power, namely a billionaire television star who had been going after him for years. In contrast, Trump punches down, ridiculing people who are truly struggling to find their footing.

That said, if Trump were ever to leave the White House for the comedy club circuit, it truly would be a win-win situation for all involved. Given that recent polls show Trump with a 35% approval rating , I bet a good chunk of America would applaud that move.

And speaking of applause, we all know Trump thrives on adulation. As a former president, he would no longer be subject to the harsh spotlight of what he likes to refer to as the "fake news." Instead, he would be cheered nightly by adoring audiences across the nation.

Here's hoping that instead of Trump entering a room to the sounds of "Hail to the chief," he's introduced as your headlining comedian for the evening. I'd gladly pay a cover charge and spring for a two-drink minimum to see that.