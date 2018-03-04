(CNN) Guatemala will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in two months, just two days after the United States plans to relocate its embassy to the city.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales made the announcement Sunday at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's annual policy conference in Washington. His remarks were greeted with cheers and applause.

"As a sovereign decision, we recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," Morales said.

"In May of this year, we will celebrate Israel's 70th anniversary, and under my instructions, two days after the United States moves its embassy, Guatemala will return and permanently move its embassy to Jerusalem."

Last December, Morales said on his official Facebook account that he planned to make the move. He said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and instructed his foreign ministry to "initiate the process to make it possible."

