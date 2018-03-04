Polls close in Italian parliamentary elections

(CNN) Polls have closed in Italian parliamentary elections, with the first exit polls showing no party has received more than the 40% required to govern.

The anti-establishment Five Star Movement has polled the highest, with between 29 to 32%, according to the television station RaiNews24.

In second place, with estimates from 20.5%-23.5% is the ruling Democratic Party.

The party of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Forza Italia, received between 13% and 16%; the xenophobic Northern League also received 13% to 16%. This would give the center-right coalition brokered by Berlusconi the most votes, including votes for the smaller Brothers of Italy Party, which is also in the coalition.

Exit polls in Italy are not always entirely reliable.