Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph, please co-host something

Remember when fans were going nuts over Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the Golden Globes and wanted them to host everything else?

Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph may be the new in-demand duo.

The pair presented at the 90th Academy Awards and killed it.

Haddish wore her now-famous Alexander McQueen dress -- albeit with a pair of UGGS.

Haddish fans recognized the ensemble as both her red carpet gown for the premiere of the film that made her a star, "Girls Trip," and the outfit she wore when she hosted "Saturday Night Live."

With the $4,000 price tag, Haddish has said she would wear it as often as she could.

"I feel like i should be able to wear what I want, when I want as many times as I want as long as I Febreze it," she said during her "SNL" monologue.

Some had complained that Haddish had been snubbed by Oscar voters for her great work in "Girls Trip."

Instead of focusing on who wasn't nominated, Haddish and Rudolph made light of this year's diversity.

"I know what you're thinking," Haddish said. "Are the Oscars too black now? Don't worry. We were just backstage and there are still a bunch of white people still to come."

The pair worked so well together that there were immediate calls on social media for them to host an awards show together.

Actually, it seemed that people just wanted Haddish and Rudolph to work together period.

