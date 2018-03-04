Ryan Seacrest's uneventful Oscars red carpet

(CNN) Ryan Seacrest managed to avoid any awkward encounters at the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, despite an allegation of sexual misconduct that resurfaced in the days leading up to the show.

Several Oscar nominees, including Allison Janney, and Mary J. Blige, were interviewed by Seacrest, but E! seemed to rely on co-hosts Kristin dos Santos and Giuliana Rancic, who were based across the street from the Dolby Theatre, to address any potentially troublesome spots for Seacrest.

When Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino arrived together, it was dos Santos who spoke about the women's involvement in the #MeToo movement.

The two actresses stopped for interviews with several media outlets while walking the carpet together, but they were not shown being interviewed by Seacrest. (It's unclear if they spoke to Seacrest or other E! representatives off-camera.)

Ashley Judd (L) and Mira Sorvino arrive for the 90th Annual Academy Awards

